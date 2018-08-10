Thermon Group (THR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.36

News coverage about Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thermon Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.2475221935472 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,717. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $827.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

