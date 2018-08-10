Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Thermon Group opened at $25.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,532,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 77,602 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,616,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

