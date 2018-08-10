The Western Union Company (WU) Holdings Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $203,000.

WU stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

In related news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $92,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,701,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,169 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

