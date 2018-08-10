The Rubicon Project (RUBI) & Wix.Com (WIX) Head to Head Analysis

The Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) and Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.Com has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Wix.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rubicon Project -144.16% -42.04% -18.48% Wix.Com -9.07% -104.11% -9.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Wix.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rubicon Project $155.54 million 1.16 -$154.78 million ($1.11) -3.22 Wix.Com $425.64 million 11.69 -$56.27 million ($1.00) -106.10

Wix.Com has higher revenue and earnings than The Rubicon Project. Wix.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Rubicon Project, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Rubicon Project and Wix.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rubicon Project 0 3 2 0 2.40 Wix.Com 0 5 12 1 2.78

The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Wix.Com has a consensus price target of $98.63, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given The Rubicon Project’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Rubicon Project is more favorable than Wix.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wix.Com beats The Rubicon Project on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The Rubicon Project, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

