The Medicines (MDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company reported mixed second-quarter results, beating earnings estimates while missing the same for revenues. The company’s pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s regular divestiture of non-core products. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with Angiomax sales eroding due to presence of generics, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market is highly important for growth. Any regulatory setback would weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Medicines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 60,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,725. The Medicines has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin K. Spigelman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

