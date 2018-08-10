The Hackett Group (HCKT) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 311,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.