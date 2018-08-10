The Hackett Group (HCKT) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of The Hackett Group opened at $19.07 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $532.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,447,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,275,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

