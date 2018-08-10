The Abyss 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $125,079.00 (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, The Abyss has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $125,079.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015779 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00330165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00195113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.97 or 0.08042862 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss’ launch date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,912,732 tokens. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

