TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5551274262091 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,969. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $947.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.16.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 97,412.51% and a negative return on equity of 191.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $623,393.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $337,204.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

