Textron (TXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Textron ended the second quarter on an impressive note, with both its earnings and revenues having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is known globally for its most recognizable and valuable brand names such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, E-Z-GO and Greenlee. Its geographically diverse network of aircraft, defense & intelligence, industrial, and finance businesses negates any specific business risk. The company also outperformed the industry in the last year. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market and has to keep upgrading its technology to sustain in the market, thereby necessitating heavy research and development expenditure. Discontinuation of its SFW product line has been weighing heavily on Textron Systems segment’s growth. Moreover, the company’s P/E ratio compares unfavorably with the industry’s ratio, over last one year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 72,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,061. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $447,069.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $8,224,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,209 shares of company stock worth $9,035,968. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

