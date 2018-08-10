Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $310,836,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $21,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $19,622,000. Pastel & Associes SA acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $7,185,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $7,088,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $24.29 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.