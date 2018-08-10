Tesla (TSLA) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.31.

Shares of Tesla opened at $349.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

