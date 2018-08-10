Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 166,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 163.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 481,111 shares during the period.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare opened at $32.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

