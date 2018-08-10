Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0418750309935 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.15, hitting $10.36, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 126,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,477. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,015 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $551,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,298.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

