TELUS (T) PT Raised to C$49.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised TELUS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered TELUS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.45.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$47.76 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$43.30 and a 52 week high of C$48.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.35 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.