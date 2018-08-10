TELUS Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

TELUS opened at $36.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $258,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

