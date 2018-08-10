TEGNA’s (TGNA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a report published on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an in-line rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA opened at $10.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 27.89%. sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.