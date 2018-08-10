TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Greg Strakosch Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $717,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $685,250.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $610,500.00.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,981. The company has a market cap of $794.67 million, a PE ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

