TearLab (TEAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

TearLab traded down $0.01, reaching $0.13, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33. TearLab has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.51.

Get TearLab alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TearLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.