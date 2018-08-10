TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $318,495.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,456.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,029 shares of company stock worth $21,391,328. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “$75.07” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

