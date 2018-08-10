TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Valvoline worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,864,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,809,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,202,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 287,612 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,840,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 470,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,463,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Valvoline opened at $21.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

