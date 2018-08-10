TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade opened at $58.77 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 34.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.