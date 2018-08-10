TCW Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

