T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings reflected higher revenues and assets under management (AUM). However, escalating expenses were a concern. Thecompany’s planned strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Further, it remains debt free with sufficient liquidity and is focused on raising shareholders’ confidence through steady capital deployment activities. Though rising costs and the regulatory pressure across the investment management industry remain key concerns, robust organic growth and diverse business model keep the company well poised for growth.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

T. Rowe Price Group traded down $1.52, reaching $117.37, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,609. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 249,772 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

