T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,038 shares of company stock worth $5,487,844 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

