Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Receives $51.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,269.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson acquired 10,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,310 shares of company stock worth $614,173. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,778.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 168,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 163,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial opened at $49.61 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

