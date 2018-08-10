Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,715,140. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle opened at $48.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.