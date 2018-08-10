Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Synopsys worth $42,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys opened at $93.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.