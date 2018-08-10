Synlogic (SYBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million.

Shares of SYBX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.71. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $33,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

