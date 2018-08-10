Synlogic (SYBX) Given a $20.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 227,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,953. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.