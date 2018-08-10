Syndicate Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $5,653.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Syndicate Profile

Syndicate (CRYPTO:SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

