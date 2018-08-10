Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $41,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $92,403,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,905,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,943,000 after buying an additional 1,699,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,844.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after buying an additional 1,019,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,378,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,819,000 after buying an additional 900,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 258.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,219,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 879,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial opened at $29.98 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

