Synaptics (SYNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Synaptics has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $55.25.

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $933,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,420 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,668. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.31.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

