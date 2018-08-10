Synaptics (SYNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Synaptics opened at $48.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $317,776.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 191,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $10,355,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,420 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,668. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

