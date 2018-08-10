SunTrust Banks (STI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News articles about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0548059263322 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SunTrust Banks opened at $72.77 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $73.44.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

