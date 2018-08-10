Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,006,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,056,000 after purchasing an additional 518,514 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.4% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,004,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,533,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors traded down $0.05, reaching $15.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 23,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $17.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

