Sunrun (RUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.64 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Sunrun traded down $1.05, reaching $13.29, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,212. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 217,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,373,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,281,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,720,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,820,990 shares of company stock worth $46,106,677 in the last 90 days. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

