Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Suncor Energy traded down $0.43, reaching $40.71, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 163,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,679. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

