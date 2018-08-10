Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Position Trimmed by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

