Sun Hydraulics Co. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Sun Hydraulics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. SunTrust Banks has a “$49.53” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Sun Hydraulics alerts:

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Hydraulics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics opened at $47.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $1,772,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,570. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,334,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 191,707 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.