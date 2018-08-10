Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 69,791 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems opened at $45.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,813 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,743.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,750 shares of company stock worth $9,443,383. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

