Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 57,104 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $38,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,957,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,303,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 415,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6,176.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,170,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,736 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

