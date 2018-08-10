Strategic Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $131,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

