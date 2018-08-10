Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $2.11 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12,715.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 192,001 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle opened at $100.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.48. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

