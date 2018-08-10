Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 17,373 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,554 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $106.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

