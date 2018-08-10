STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) & Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Head-To-Head Review

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -60.23% -36.19% -17.75% Interpace Diagnostics Group -103.40% -46.58% -33.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 209.47%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 0.46 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.04 Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 1.81 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.27

Interpace Diagnostics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.