Storm (STORM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Storm has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million and $2.24 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Coinrail and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015520 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00329776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00194015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.55 or 0.07940051 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,788,612 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Upbit, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Coinrail, Binance, YoBit, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

