Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 867% compared to the typical daily volume of 865 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $34.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.14, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

