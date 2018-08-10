Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Epizyme Call Options (EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,070% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.01. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.