Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 77,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,291,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 31,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $669,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $611,892.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,188,694 shares of company stock valued at $31,145,449 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $6,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,932,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 687,331 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

